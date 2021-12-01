Narrow-Way Academy Honours Omooba Sunday Solarin with Philanthropy Award

Narrow-Way Academy, a Nursery and Primary School situated in Ogere Remo, Ogun State, is set to honour Omooba Sunday Solarin with the Philanthropy Award of the Year.

The award ceremony will be held on Friday, 10th December 2021, at Ogere Town Hall.

The Proprietor of Narrow-Way Academy, Rev’d. Emmanuel Ola. Shofuyi in an interview with the Infostride News, said, “Sunday Solarin is known for his Philanthropic act which is second to none in Ogere Remo” adding that his “support for the developmental projects of the school is immeasurable”.

Shofuyi praised Solarin for giving scholarships every session to pupils and students who are orphans or their parents are incapable to cater for their academic needs”. He described this humanitarian act as not only excellent but Godly.

Shofuyi urged other well-to-do citizens of the community to emulate this gesture by helping pupils in need.

OMOOBA SUNDAY SOLARIN’S PROFILE

Omoba Sunday Adekunle Nurein Solarin was born on March 25, 1973, to the Agbejoye Royal family of Ogere-Remo by late Pa Saliu Bello Solarin of Gborunlokun/Agbejoye compound and Madam Alice Ajibola Solarin of Igbun/Ilisa compound.

He started his elementary education at Christ Church School Ogere in 1978 and later proceeded to Ositelu Memorial College Ogere in 1984 for his Secondary Education. After his Secondary Schooling, he got engaged with Hackon Farm Nig LTD as a poultry attendant. He later returned to Ogere in 1994 to join Animal Care Service Konsult which was embarking on commercial feed production then and was made a production group leader.

In 1995, he got admission to the then Ogun State Polytechnic now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta to study Marketing. He completed his OND in 1997 with upper credit. Afterwards, Solarin returned to Animal Care for the mandatory 1 year IT programme where he was elevated to a production supervisor.

While in Ogun Poly, he was elected as the Financial Secretary of the National Association of Marketing Students (NAMS) & PRO of the National Association of Ogere Students (NAOS). He was still with Animal Care till 1999 when he got admission to the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State to study Management & Accounting. The same year he was elected the President of NAOS. His tenure as NAOS President witnessed an influx of Ogere indigenes to various higher institutions as he kept encouraging and facilitating their admission in OAU and other higher institutions of learning.

He, also, obtained his Master degree in Accounting from the same University in 2017 and he is currently undergoing his PhD degree at Babcock University Ilisan.

Despite the academic rigour of OAU, Solarin was still able to engage in sociopolitical activities back home. He was an active pioneer member of the Ogere Youth Movement (OYM) and The Pathfinders. Little wonder he was made PDP ward 6 youth leader between 2003-2004. He became the Ikenne Local Government Publicity Secretary of the party when he graduated in 2004. He was later appointed a Monitoring Officer of the Local Government Education Authority in 2005. This opportunity practically acquainted him with the challenges of education in the Local Government.

In 2007 when he became the Supervisor for Education in the 6-month Local Government Transition Committee, he was able to facilitate the government takeover of FOMWAN Primary School Ogere for proper funding and management which incidentally increased the figure of public primary school in Ogere to Three. Furthermore, the renovations of Wesley Primary School, Ogere, Anglican Primary School, Irolu, Obafemi Awolowo Primary School, Ikenne and Africa Bethel Primary School, Ilishan were carried out under his Supervision.

Being an industrious and sagacious person, Solarin was made the Co-ordinator, Otunba Gbenga Daniel Campaign Organisation’s (OGDCO) campaign office, Abeokuta towards the re-election bid of OGD in 2007. And after the electoral success, precisely in 2008, he was made the PDP Chairman of Ikenne Local Government. It is worthy of mention that Omoba Sunday Solarin was the youngest of all the 20 party Chairmen. He was also a Board Member of Gateway Oil & Gas and Vice Chairman, Finance and General Purpose Committee (F&GPC) of the Company, during this period. This was the position he held till 2011.

Solarin has aspired for OGHA on different occasions but the political power play has not allowed that to materialise. He is the Secretary-General, Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation. He has used the position to facilitate development to various communities across Ogun State. Omoba Adekunle Solarin is currently the State Secretary of the People Democratic Party in Ogun State.

Omoba Solarin FCA is a recipient of several awards among which are:

• Presidential Merit Award by National Association of Ogere Students – 2005

• Honoured Citizen by National Association of Primary Schools Games and Sports Teachers – 2013

• Merit Award by National Association of Remo Students (NARS) Mapoly Chapter – 2014

• Excellence Award by Ijebu Students’ Association, OAU Chapter, Ile-Ife – 2017

• Award of Honour by Ogere Community Development Association (OCDC) – 2017

• Award of Excellence by Ogere Muslim Community Council (OMCC) – 2017

• Merit Award by Ladi Adebutu Democratic Organisation Babes – 2018

• Lipakala Service Award by Ogere Community Development Council – 2019

• Award of Excellence by Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, Ikenne Local Government Chapter, 2020

• Merit Award by National Council of Women Society Ogun State Chapter (NCWS) – 2020

• Special Recognition Award by Omo Kootu Oojire as Agba’sa Niyi Ile Oodua – 2021

• He is also a recipient of several awards of recognition

Aside from politics, Omoba Solarin is a Chartered Accountant. He is a visiting lecturer in Accounting Department, Babcock University Ilishan, a Managing Partner, Master Planners Associates, a Director, BENASS Consulting, Partner, LukmanNajeem & Co, a Managing Partner, Sunday Solarin & Co (Chartered Accountants). He is also the CEO of SANIRALOS Nig. Ltd.

He is happily married with children.