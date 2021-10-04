NDLEA Apprehends Several Alleged Suspects in a eek

A final year student of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Mario Okiwelu, has been arrested for importing five variants of liquid cannabis weighing 49.6grams from the United States.

He was apprehended along with his accomplice, Precious Awuse, on Monday last week through controlled delivery around the NIPOST area in Port Harcourt.

In the same vein, narcotic officers attached to some courier firms in Lagos have seized different sizes of illicit drugs, including 40grams of cocaine concealed in a degree certificate going to Australia, 280 grams of cannabis hidden in body cream bottles going to Cyprus, 400grams of tramadol tucked in plastic bottles heading to Australia, and 1kg of Methamphetamine concealed in auto parts with Hong Kong as the destination.

Attempts by some traffickers to also import 20 cartons of khat weighing 126.900 kilograms through the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, were thwarted and the consignment seized.

Last Wednesday, one Ibrahim Kale Sulyman was arrested during cargo search operations at SAHCO export shed and sachets of tramadol weighing 76grams concealed inside black soap heading to Dubai were recovered from him.