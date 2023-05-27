Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted bilateral ties, the foreign ministry here said Saturday.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Prime Minister of Nepal after assuming office in December 2022.

Prachanda, 68, will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal. He is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Modi.

He will lead a delegation comprising ministers, secretaries and senior government officials.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the ministry said in a statement.

Prachanda will hold delegation-level talks with Modi on June 1. The talks will be followed by a joint press meet by the two prime ministers, it said, adding that Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his counterpart from Nepal and his delegation.

“This is the fourth visit of Prime Minister Prachanda’ to India as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The visit will further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted, and cordial relations between Nepal and India,” it said.

“The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries,” it said.

Prachanda will interact with the Nepali community in India over a welcome reception being hosted by Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar Prasad Sharma, the statement said.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Ujjain and Indore, Madhya Pradesh before returning to Kathmandu on June 3, it added.