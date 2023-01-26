Newcastle Needs Better Players Than McTominay – Paul Parker

Ex-Manchester United defender, Paul Parker has come out to rubbish talk of Scott McTominay joining Newcastle. He recently labelled the player’s agent a liar, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the rumors linking McTominay to Newcastle are nothing but stupid, and he believes his agent is the one making things up behind the scene.

Parker added that Scott will not reinforce Newcastle’s midfield, and they need better players.

His words, “I have read some stupid rumours about McTominay moving to Newcastle, which I think is a lie. That story was made up by his agent who is a liar,”

“Newcastle would never want McTominay. He wouldn’t be a reinforcement for their midfield, they need better players. They already have Sean Longstaff who is a bit like McTominay and they don’t need more players with that kind of abilities.”

“I would say that Man United needs a backup for Casemiro,”

“Erik ten Hag cannot rely on Scott McTominay as the cover for Casemiro, he needs stronger competition in the midfield. Also, it is too fragile to only have one good defensive midfielder. If he gets injured Man United will be in major trouble, we saw that against Arsenal.”