NGO demands accountability, gender-responsive budgeting

A non-governmental organisation, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, emphasized the need for inclusiveness and accountability in Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB).

The group made this known at a capacity-building workshop on GRB for committee clerks of the National Assembly in partnership with Spotlight Initiative.

An economist, Terfa Abraham, explained that the workshop would help train participants on how to demand and execute best practices about GRB, adding that the training came after President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on October 7 and budget call circular, which made it clear that the 2022 budget would be gender-responsive.

“The training would assist stakeholders to ensure compliance of budget in reflecting the needs of gender-responsive projects.

“Clerks play important roles in the bureaucracy and management of national assembly affairs. When politicians come and go because of the election circle, clerks remain, enhancing their capacity to be able to track and examine the budget to ensure its objectives are achieved,” Abraham said.