Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Unveil Their Daughter’s Face

Popular celebrity, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie made her debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony this week. The actress recently carried the 1-year-old at the Los Angeles event, marking her first public appearance with the little one, and fans have been reacting.
Nick said, “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”
See photo,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate