    Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Unveil Their Daughter’s Face

    Popular celebrity, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie made her debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony this week. The actress recently carried the 1-year-old at the Los Angeles event, marking her first public appearance with the little one, and fans have been reacting.

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
    Nick said, “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

    Priyanka Chopra
