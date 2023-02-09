Nigerian Artists Are Scared Of Admitting They’re Competing With Their Colleagues – Boy Spyce

Popular singer, Boy Spyce has come out to share some of his personal experiences in the music industry. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he definitely feels pressure from his other colleagues because he always wants to tell himself he can do more if other artists are doing better than him.

Boy Spyce added that he believes everyone else in the industry is competing like him, even if most are scared to admit it.

His words, “Uhmmm, it’s not bad pressure. It’s pressure of like yeah I can do more if this person is doing more, I can do more too. You know, they don’t have ten heads. It’s pressure that pushes you to do better.

I am in competition with everybody and it is just the truth. So I was thinking one day, I’m like why is that everybody likes to say “I’m not in a competition, I’m not in a competition

If you’re not really in a competition, then why is there a top 100 Apple Music chart, why are there awards then? I feel like everybody is in a competition but we are too scared to admit it. And this is the way I see it right?

I am in a competition with everybody. It’s just like I’m in a classroom right now, I want to be the first in the class doesn’t mean that if you miss class one day and you want me to explain a Maths topic to you, I won’t. I will teach you.”

