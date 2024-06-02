Nigerian Railway Workers Gear Up for Indefinite Strike

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has announced an indefinite nationwide strike beginning at midnight on Monday, June 3rd, 2024.

This decision follows what the union describes as the Federal Government’s ‘insensitivity’ to two critical issues: the failure to agree on a new national minimum wage as directed by organized labour, and the government’s refusal to revert electricity tariffs to N66 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), along with its implementation of a banded electricity system.

The union claimed that the government failed to meet their demands for a new minimum wage by the end of May 2024, as previously agreed upon. They also strongly opposed the recent increase in electricity tariffs from N66/kWh to N225/kWh and the categorization of electricity into different bands.

Francis Igbokwe, Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, issued a notice over the weekend calling on railway management to ensure the protection of all critical equipment and corporation property during the strike. The strike action is expected to cause significant disruption to passenger and freight rail services across Nigeria.

Passengers planning to travel by train after June 3rd are advised to contact the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the latest information.