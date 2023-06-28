Nigerians celebrating Eid-el-Kabir in frustration – PDP laments cost of living

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lamented the astronomical increase in the cost of essential goods and services in the country, especially as Nigerians mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party ascribed the current economic crisis to policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party expressed worries over the collapse of the purchasing power of Nigerians occasioned by the hike in prices of commodities, saying the APC has continued to “impose life discounting policies” on citizens of the country.

Part of the statement reads, “It is saddening that on an occasion like this, millions of Nigerians are observing the period in frustration as they cannot afford the basic necessities to celebrate with their loved ones.

“Many cannot express their affection by traveling to visit or even sharing with their family members and friends all because of hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC government”.

The opposition party, however, urged Nigerians not to despair but use the season of Eid-el-Kabir to further unite in love, support and care for one another.