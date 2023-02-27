Nigerians Should Shun Alliance With Parties And Fight For Free And Fair Elections – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to blast the widespread irregularities reported in the presidential and national assembly elections conducted last weekend. She recently had her say via her Instagram page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, regardless of who one supports in the election, Nigerians should all be fighting for justice and a fair election whenever we want to elect new leaders.

Simi also wondered how one can support an election this blatantly corrupt all in the name of loyalty to certain parties.

Her words, “How can you even support anything that is this blatantly corrupt? Didn’t you see the chaos yesterday. The thugs? The disenfranchisement? Regardless of who you support, shouldn’t all of us be fighting for justice and a fair election. What is your priority? Can’t you read the room?”

WOW.