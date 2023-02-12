Nobody Is Self-Made – Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has appeared to shade Peter Okoye on social media. Recall that Peter recently said his father was a nobody, yet he managed to make a name for himself, unlike Seun Kuti who relies on Fela’s legacy.
Reaacting, Basketmouth wrote,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate