NSCDC Arrests Four Suspects in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Wednesday that four suspected bandits had been apprehended in Sokoto State.

The suspects are alleged to be members of a well-known bandit group that operates in the states of Sokoto and Zamfara.

They were paraded for alleged involvement in high-profile kidnappings, banditry, cattle rustling, and murder in towns throughout the two western states.

Mohammed Saleh-Dada, the NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto State, said several of the parading suspects are also bandit informants in some of the region’s high-profile attacks.

According to him, a high-profile figure from Sokoto State’s Dange/Shuni Local Government Area has been summoned because of his ties to one of the accused.

A guy accused of sodomizing over 12 Almajiri minors in Sokoto State was also paraded.