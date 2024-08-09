Obasanjo Urges FG to Address Youth Protest Concerns and Reconsider Governance Structure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called upon the Federal Government of Nigeria to heed the demands and grievances of the youth, which sparked widespread protests across the nation.

Addressing these concerns is crucial, he warned, as failing to do so could have serious repercussions.

Obasanjo made these remarks on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a meeting with six members of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers present were advocates of a significant bill proposing a single six-year presidential term and a rotation of the presidency between the North and South of Nigeria.

The former President emphasised the legitimacy of the youth’s demands, highlighting the urgency of addressing their concerns to prevent escalating unrest.

He stressed that the discontent among young Nigerians was rooted in legitimate grievances, which have, unfortunately, been met with insufficient response from the government.

“The youth are expressing valid concerns through their protests,” Obasanjo said. “Their demands are legitimate. If these demands are not addressed promptly, we could face severe consequences.”

He expressed frustration over the state of affairs, questioning why Nigerian youths, who contribute to the nation’s wealth and potential, should continue to suffer from poverty and unemployment.

In addition, he pointed out that the disconnect between the government and the youth has led to a sense of frustration and desperation among young Nigerians.

“You are what you are today because you’re a Nigerian; I am who I am also because I am a Nigerian.

“So why should our youth languish in poverty while we continue as if nothing is wrong?” Obasanjo queried.

“Many young people are frustrated, desperate, angry, and unemployed. What do we expect if we ignore their concerns?”

Obasanjo’s remarks were not only a call for immediate action but also a critique of the current governance mentality.

He argued that addressing the youth’s demands is just one part of a broader need for systemic change.

According to him, the issue transcends whether Nigeria should adopt a single six-year presidential term or maintain the current system.

“The real issue is not merely about changing the term structure of the presidency,” Obasanjo said. “It is about changing our mentality.

If the mindset of those in power remains the same, Nigeria will continue to stagnate.”

He called for a collective effort to elevate Nigeria to its highest potential, stressing that such progress can only be achieved if there is a fundamental shift in how governance is approached and executed.

Obasanjo’s comments underscore the pressing need for the government to engage with the youth and address their grievances substantively.

The ongoing protests have highlighted deep-seated issues within Nigerian society, and the former President’s call for change resonates with the broader public’s desire for meaningful reform.

As the National Assembly continues to deliberate on significant legislative proposals, including those related to presidential terms and regional rotation, Obasanjo’s insights serve as a reminder of the importance of responsiveness and adaptability in governance.

His appeal for a more inclusive and empathetic approach to leadership reflects a growing consensus on the need for systemic transformation to address Nigeria’s challenges effectively.