Offset Proved That He Was Willing To Change For Me – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B has come out to speak about what made her call off the divorce with her husband, Offset after filing for it in 2020. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she and Offset were not seeing eye-to-eye at the time, but she later changed her mind when he proved that he was willing to change for her.

Cardi B added that there was something she wanted him to stop once and for all, and Offset did just that to make her happy.

Her words, “Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it. I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”