Ogun 2023: Islamic clerics set up ‘political directorate’ to support Muslim candidates

In a bid to have their interests protected in politics, Islamic clerics in Ogun State have set up a political unit known as the Directorate of Good Governance.

The clerics, under the leadership of the League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun, on Tuesday, inaugurated the directorate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Secretary-General of the league, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, while inaugurating the directorate in Abeokuta, said the clerics have come to the realisation that good governance could be achieved through the establishment of the directorate.

Adewunmi, who was represented by Chief Imam, Ansarud-deen Society, Ilaro, Sheikh Adegbite Badmus, said “the directorate was created to guide members who are into politics.”

Adewunmi explained that “all the Imams and Alfas in the State have unanimously agreed on the creation of the directorate to take care of the political interests of their members” in Ogun.

He said, “nobody listens to us, we need a listener within the government. We need a sympathizer within the government, we also need a voice in the government because after the power of Allah, the next power is political power.”

The Chairman of the Rabbitah admin, Dr. Rabiu Kusimo, in his remarks, announced that the league would soon hold a joint prayer session for all members who are into politics.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Directorate, Quassim Sanusi said the idea was to encourage good governance irrespective of political affiliations of members.

He said activities have been lined up towards the coming elections which include interaction between the governorship candidates in the State and Muslims.

The Chairman said full support would be given to politicians who are Muslims, stressing that whenever they are in power, ability to check their actions would be available.

“We want to be part of the problem and success of our brothers who are into politics. We want to pray for them, we want to guide them and bless them,” he stated.

InfoStride News recalls that the Redeemed Christian Church of God had in March ago set up a similar directorate to help coordinate the engagement of its people willing to be involved in politics, as well as mobilize support for them.