Ogun State Urges Residents to Prioritize Health by Proper Waste Disposal

During the 2024 World Environmental Day celebration held in Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, urged residents to prioritize their health by refraining from dumping waste in rivers and drainages, which contributes to the spread of diseases such as cholera.

Coker emphasized the intrinsic connection between the environment and human health, underscoring that improper waste disposal adversely impacts public health.

In her address, Coker stated, “We can’t address environmental issues without considering their impact on health.

Improper waste disposal leads to health hazards, including diarrheal diseases.”

Highlighting the dire consequences of indiscriminate waste disposal, Coker warned, “Dumping waste in rivers leads to blockages, which exacerbate flooding and the spread of diseases like cholera.”

She further urged the public to refrain from open defecation, noting its role in spreading diarrheal diseases.

“Defecating in rivers and practicing open defecation are detrimental to public health. Rainwater washes fecal matter into our water sources, contaminating them and causing illnesses,” she added.