Ogun Youth Group Urges Patience, Calls for Constructive Dialogue Over Protests

A youth group in Ogun State, Ogun Youth Advocate for Social Development (OGYASD), has described as unrealistic the expectation for President Tinubu to transform and repair Nigeria within just one year.

The group emphasized that the country, having been damaged by previous governments, requires more time for restructuring.

Oluseyi Alamu, the leader of OGYASD, urged Nigerians to reconsider their decision to protest and to give the President more time.

In a statement made available to the media in Abeokuta, Alamu highlighted the potential consequences of the protests, warning that they could escalate into chaos.

“We understand that the country has been damaged by previous governments, and it’s unrealistic to expect President Tinubu to repair it in just one year.

However, suppressing the voices of protesters is not the solution,” Alamu said.

He stressed that while every Nigerian has the right to protest and express themselves, the destruction of property and disruption of peace will only worsen the already challenging situation in the country.

“The right to protest and express oneself is a fundamental human right, and we urge President Tinubu to engage in constructive dialogue with those planning the protest to address their concerns,” Alamu added.

He called on those planning the protests to sheath their swords and give dialogue a chance. “Destruction of property and disruption of peace will only exacerbate the already challenging situation in the country.”

Additionally, Alamu urged the President to swiftly address Nigerians’ complaints and collaborate in creating a better Nigeria for everyone.