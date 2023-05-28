Ogunewe not our Imo governorship candidate – Action Alliance

The Action Alliance (AA) has declared that Major-General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd) is not its candidate for the governorship elections in Imo State.

Ogunewe was in the news last week after he was announced as the flagbearer of the platform, a report the leadership refuted.

In a statement on Sunday, AA Chairman, Comrade Ifeanyi Okponwa Eze, said Ogunewe’s emergence was not endorsed by the party, advising citizens to ignore the “rumour”.

Eze recalled that on November 11, 2022, a Court of Appeal in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, affirmed Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as the authentic National Chairman against one Kenneth Udeze.

He said in line with stipulated guidelines, AA conducted its governorship primary in Imo on April 17, 2023, the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It’s worrisome and embarrassing that the said Kenneth Udeze, who was expelled from the party, has continued to parade himself as the National Chairman.

“He has gone as far as trying to deceive members of the public by ridiculously presenting Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe (retd) as the governorship candidate.

“This is a clear disregard to the subsisting Court of Appeal judgement which affirmed Hon. Dr. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as the authentic National Chairman.”

Eze said INEC’s retention of Udeze as the AA National Chairman on its website is an indication that the umpire “has decided to operate in contempt to the judgement”.

The party warned that it would not hesitate to press contempt of court charges against both Kenneth Udeze and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu “if they do not retrace their steps”.

The statement reaffirmed Chief Ukadike Chinedu Humphrey as AA’s standard bearer for the November 11 governorship poll and urged the people of Imo to “disregard impostors”.