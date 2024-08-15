Olusegun Obasanjo Dismisses Igbo Paternity Claims, Calls for National Unity

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed claims regarding his alleged Igbo paternity with a sense of humour, asserting that no one in Nigeria should be made to feel unwelcome in any part of the country.

His remarks were made during a meeting with the leadership of the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association, a coalition representing major markets in Lagos State, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Obasanjo’s reaction to the paternity claims was succinct. “It just makes me laugh,” he said, choosing not to delve further into the topic.

The former president instead emphasised the importance of unity and inclusivity, underscoring that despite Nigeria’s diverse cultural landscape, all its citizens share collective ownership of the nation.

“We own this country together,” he stated, highlighting the need for a united Nigeria where all ethnic groups coexist peacefully.

The former president’s remarks came during discussions about a significant initiative—the establishment of the Owerri Central Market.

The market, which has been in the planning stages since the creation of Imo State, is set to become one of the largest and most innovative markets in Nigeria.

Obasanjo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, recognising its potential to become a landmark development not only for Imo State but for the entire country.

“I am glad it is coming up again and I hope this time, we are all going to make it real.

It is going to be big, the first of its kind,” Obasanjo remarked, acknowledging the long history of the market’s planning and the challenges that have delayed its realisation.

He also praised the involvement of the Imo State governor, noting that the governor’s interest and commitment are crucial to the project’s success.

Obasanjo further reflected on the importance of national unity, referencing Nigeria’s civil war and the efforts made to keep the country united.

He reiterated his belief that every Nigerian, regardless of their ethnic background, has the right to live and thrive in any part of the country.

“Having ensured that the Yorubas, Igbos, and Hausas all came together to fight the war of unity in Nigeria, and not to fight Igbos to go, but to come, so if anybody says to me, that somebody should leave any place, he will be the one to leave,” Obasanjo asserted.

His words resonated with the ongoing dialogue about ethnic relations and the importance of fostering a sense of belonging for all Nigerians.

The meeting also provided a platform for the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association to seek Obasanjo’s support in actualising the Owerri Central Market project.

The group’s spokesperson, Emeka Emmanuel, delivered a speech on behalf of the association’s leaders, Chinedu Ukatu and Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor.

Emmanuel described the proposed market as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, with the potential to significantly contribute to the local economy and alleviate unemployment by providing a structured environment for business activities.

“We are determined to play our role in the growth of the market and the nation,” Emmanuel said, reinforcing the association’s commitment to the project.

He appealed to the former president for assistance in securing financial support for their members, many of whom will need loans to purchase shops and spaces within the new market.

Emmanuel stressed that Obasanjo’s endorsement and involvement could be pivotal in attracting the necessary investment and support to bring the market to fruition.

The Owerri Central Market, as envisioned, is more than just a commercial centre; it represents a broader effort to revitalise the economy of Imo State and create opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The market is expected to draw traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs from across the region, making it a vibrant focal point for commerce and trade.

Its successful implementation could serve as a model for similar projects across Nigeria, fostering economic growth and unity.

In conclusion, Obasanjo’s meeting with the Ndigbo Amaka Progressive Market Association highlighted his ongoing commitment to Nigeria’s unity and development.

His dismissal of the Igbo paternity claims with humour, coupled with his strong advocacy for national unity, reflects his broader vision for a Nigeria where all citizens are free to live and prosper anywhere in the country.

As the Owerri Central Market project moves forward, it stands as a testament to the potential for collaborative efforts to drive economic growth and strengthen the bonds that unite Nigeria’s diverse communities.