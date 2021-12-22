Only God Knows Our Hearts – Stefflon Don

Popular rapper, Stefflon Don has come out to write about relationships and how fame and money changes people. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that no matter how much love you show to people when they are nothing, fame and money still end up changing them for the worse.

Stef added that only God knows the heart of human beings, and this is why we all have to pray fervently.

Her words, “No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers.”

WOW.