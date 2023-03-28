Osimhen Feels More Pressure With Super Eagles Than With Napoli – Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro has come out to defend Victor Osimhen who did not score in the last two of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers despite rich form for Napoli. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when Osimhen plays for the national team, he plays to fight for the jersey because he knows he feels more pressure with the Super Eagles than with Napoli.

Jose added that even when Osimhen does not get it right in front of goal, it is never for the lack of trying.

His words, “Victor is among the top scorers in Europe but it happens. Sometimes people complain about the players, it’s not true they are not committed. The players come here and feel the pressure, they feel the stress,”

“Osimhen came here to fight for our shirt, for the Super Eagles. Osimhen now feels the pressure more with our national team than in Napoli, it’s not good.”

“I spoke with him, the first match, he started the match in Nigeria. He started feeling the pressure – I need to score, I need to do everything well.”

“When a player puts it in his mind I need to do everything well, sometimes he doesn’t do well, but he made a fantastic sacrifice.”

“When our players put on the shirt to defend the Super Eagles, they are under more pressure. The fans, and people need to understand that. They feel too much pressure because they want to do well for the country, family, flag, and Super Eagles. That moment, they commit more mistakes, and they don’t do things well.”