Osimhen, Koulibaly Are Unbelievable Ballers – Stefano Colantuono

Salernitana manager, Stefano Colantuono has come out to hail Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly. He recently revealed that they are extraordinary players who opponents should be scared to face.

According to him, Napoli is a very strong and complete team and they deserve massive respect against any team in the Serie A.

He added that Salernitana will have to work in the detail to make a statement vs the Italian giants.

His words, “Koulibaly and Osimhen are two extraordinary players, but Napoli are a very strong team, which deserves great consideration,”

“They are living. a moment of grace, they have won almost all of [league matches this season] and we can’t do anything wrong otherwise they will punish us.”

“We will try to play with our characteristics, working in the details that will make the difference. Napoli, together with Milan, are the strongest [in the league].”

