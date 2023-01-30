Osimhen Must Stop Diving – Mourinho

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen is on the same level as Didier Dogba, Jose Mourinho has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Nigerian centre-forward will have to stop diving if he wants a Premier League transfer anytime soon.

He added that Drogba did not dive when he played active football, and he still scored a lot of goals.

His words, “He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behaviour, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him.”

“I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive.”