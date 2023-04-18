Osun APC calls for restraints in penalising members for anti-party activities

The Osun All Progressives Congress, APC has enjoined party leaders and members to exercise restraint in their quest to instil discipline in the party.

The call for restraint was made by the Osun APC Secretary, Alao Olabisi Kamoru in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Kola Olabisi on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Alao also urged members not to be in haste to discipline party members for anti-party activities.

He said, “It was resolved at the last meeting of the stakeholders of the party at the state level that any issue bordering on the review of the activities and strengthening of the party before, during and after the series of the last elections would be handled by the 11-member committee drawn from each of the nine federal constituencies across the state at a date to be announced later.

“What the party is currently working on is the inauguration of the committee which would not be effected under the table.”

Alao also reminded party leaders and members that APC is built on the rule of law.

He said the party at the state level has directed that the suspension of any member by any organ of the party remains a nullity and should be disregarded.