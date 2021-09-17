Osun APC Caucus Alleges Plot To Attack Members Amid Reconciliation Claims

The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus of the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the rumoured reconciliation within the party in the State is a ploy by the IleriOluwa group of the State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to deceive the public and do away with their members.

The caucus alleged that it had credible information that agents have been commissioned to carry out virulent attacks on its leadership.

Speaking at the general meeting of the caucus in Osogbo on Thursday, the TOP chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi decried the perceived reconciliation of party stakeholders and stated that the IleriOluwa group in order to buy public sympathy deliberately threw the reconciliation rumour out.

The TOP chairman revealed that the plan was to deal more deadly blows on the TOP members in order to make them submissive to their wish.

In his words, “Contrary to the lies being peddled, every event happening within the Osun APC has shown that the IleriOluwa group leaders and members are deeply averse to the concept of reconciliation.

“It is an irony that the Governor’s group which has been unleashing terror on innocent APC members who belong to TOP is the one deceiving unsuspecting members of the public with a call for reconciliation.”

While noting that it was strange for IleriOluwa to be attacking people and claiming reconciliation, he maintained that lying was abhorred by God.

Recalling that TOP members had on several occasions been attacked and wrongfully arraigned in anticipation of being imprisoned, the former Osun APC chairman disclosed that the governor’s group with the active collaboration of the party, was planning to portray them as recalcitrant and averse to peaceful resolution of crisis within the party.

With regards to the planned attack, Adebiyi hinted he had it on good authority that a popular cult group on four tertiary institutions’ campuses and six notorious hoodlum gangs in Osogbo, Ede, Ile-Ife and Ilesa have been engaged to start attacks on individual TOP members, especially the leadership, with instruction to kill, if necessary.

He accused the governor and the state party chairman, Gboyega Famodun of keeping mute on the continuous attacks on members of the party and the lies being told of moves for reconciliation, adding that they were vexed with the idea of having the party rebranded for a more purposeful achievement.

While assuring that the group will not succumb to deceit that is aimed at demonising them, the TOP chairman called on the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to take a dispassionate look at the Osun situation.