Osun APC Faction Inaugurates Problem-Solving, Reconciliation Committees

The factional chairman of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) Rasaq Salinsile has inaugurated problems solving and reconciliation committees in all strata of the party organisation.

During the inauguration of the committee, which took place in Osogbo, Salinsile stated that the constitution of the body became essential for the reenactment of the good fortunes of the party, adding that the committees will work assiduously for the goodness of the party.

In a press release signed and made available by Abiodun Agboola, the Publicity Secretary, to the media immediately after the Osun APC State Executive Council meeting, Salinsile noted that the party had gone through the worst of times recently.

The APC factional chairman maintained that the party was still confronted with a lot of unsolved problems which include efforts to reconcile members who did not know the essence and reality of progressive governance.

While pointing out that part of the committee’s job was to wake up the apathetic members, preventing dejected members from defecting to other party and ensuring resolution of all ensuing party crises, the former Osun APC Caretaker Committee Secretary reminded them of the essence of the election.

According to him, their election was hinged on the rebranding and the re-energising of Osun APC and repositioning it for greater future success.

Stressing the need to ensure full mobilisation of all party members across the state, he urged them to work hard on their assignment in order to justify their positions and ensure a vibrant party.

Members of the committees, according to Salinsile, include the principal officers recently elected at the congresses of the party, to be supported by three elders in each of the wards, local governments and state levels.