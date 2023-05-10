Osun: Supreme Court judgement: Southeast youths congratulate Gov Adeleke

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The coalition in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem said, the judgement was a victory for democracy and an affirmation that people of Osun State voted massively for him.

According to COSEYL, the distraction occasioned by the All Progressives Congress in the state has ended, urging tye governor to get back to work properly.

The statement reads partly, “Now that the distractions of court cases promoted by people who clearly lost the election have been laid to rest, the Governor can now have the needed time to speed up on the duty given to him by the Osun people.

“We commend the governor for not allowing the baseless litigation to distract him from doing his duties as Governor and we encourage him to put in more effort to make Osun better than he met it.

“We commend the 5 man Justices of the Supreme Court who gave a good and transparent judgement which is in confirmation to what the good people of Osun State expected from them having defied the weather to vote massively for Senator Ademola Adeleke as their Governor last year 2022.

“We urge the good people of Osun State to continue to support their Governor as he takes the state to greater heights.”