Oyo APC Chieftains Warn Against Planned Protest, Cite Safety Concerns

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have declared that it is dangerous to protest in the state during this period, urging youths to refrain from participating in the planned protest scheduled for August 1.

Addressing the youths at an event in Ibadan, the state capital, APC leaders including Kolawole Raji, and former House of Representatives members Muraina Ajibola, Dapo Lam, Sunday Adepoju, and Segun Odebunmi, emphasized the potential risks involved.

Raji, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, highlighted the dangers of the planned protest and appealed to the youths not to join it.

He underscored President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in local government autonomy, student loans, and infrastructural development, urging patience and support for the president’s efforts to address the nation’s challenges.

“The meeting aimed to sensitize members of the APC to the potential ills of the planned protest and to discuss the state of the nation,” Raji said.

“President Tinubu met significant challenges upon taking office but is committed to addressing them methodically.”

He acknowledged the tough economic conditions but asked for more time for Tinubu to implement changes that would improve the country.

“We are very sympathetic towards the people and we are very aware that things are tough at this time, but we implore our people to give the president more time to put Nigeria back in shape.

These things we complain of did not happen at once; it was gradual.

We are confident Nigeria would be great under President Bola Tinubu,” Raji added.