Oyo APC Releases Names Of New Executive Members

Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has released names and positions of all the newly elected executive members of the party.

InfoStride News recalls that the party had its state congress on Saturday in Ibadan, the state capital.

The congress was held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Our correspondent gathered that the emergence of the executive members was sequel to a motion moved for the endorsement of the names by Hon. Dokun Odebunmi.

The motion was seconded by a former majority leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kehinde Subair.

The party has however released the names and positions of all the executive members.

The names included that of the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Secretary, treasurer, auditor and other positions.

The full list of all the names was obtained by InfoStride News Sunday evening.

Here is the names and positions of the new executive members.

State Chairman: Hon. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu.

Deputy State Chairman: Alh. Abass Olayide Moshood.

State Secretary: Mr. Tajudeen Olanlte.

Deputy State Secretary: Mrs. Monisola Tegbe.

State Treasurer: Alh. Lekan Busari.

ASs. State Treasurer: Mr. Ademola Adeyemo.

Publicity Secretary: Mr. Wasiu Sadare.

Ass. Publicity Secretary: Mukaila Adebayo Shittu.

State Organising Secretary: Alh. Kayode Adanla.

Ass. State organising Secretary: Mr. Muritala Ahmed.

State Women Leader: Alhaja Tinu Adigun.

State Youth Leader: Aremu John Oyetunji.

Senatorial Chairman (North): Hon. Tunde Oloyede.

Senatorial Chairman (South): Hon. Mojeed Olaoya.

Senatorial Chairman (Central): Hon. Joshua Oyebamiji.

State Auditor: Lukuman Anwo.

Ass. State Auditor: Chief Sunday Adewale.

Senatorlal Women Leader (South): Mrs. Fatima Hassan.

Senatorial Women Leader (Central): Mrs. Adeyemo Abosede.

Senatorial Youth Leader (North): Adedeji Sikiru Adewale.

Senatorial Youth Leader (South); Ogunbiyi Rasheed.

Senatorial Youth Leader (Central): Akin Akinwale.

State Welfare Officer: Mrs. Moteleola Taiwo.

State Financlal Secretary: Hon. Kamal Nangeri.

State Legal Adviser: Abdulsalam Muhammed Deji.

Ex Officio 1: Kola Oyelami.

Ex Officio lI: Hon. Sulalmon Bankole.

Ex Officio III: Maruf Oladejl Lamolo.

Ex Officio IV: Adlgun Aslfat