Oyo Congress: APC Disqualifies Aspirants Over Age Discrepancies

The screening committee set up to screen the candidates jostling to be members of State Executive of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State says it has disqualified all the aspirants eyeing the post of State Assistant Youth Leader.

The committee made this disclosure on Wednesday.

InfoStride News reports that the APC State congress has been fixed for this Saturday.

The congress was earlier scheduled to be held last Saturday but was postponed due to alleged irregularities.

The screening committee has, however, said that it has disqualified some aspirants.

The committee noted that it also disqualified four out of the five people who sought to vie for Senatorial Youth Leader position.

It said that the aspirants were disqualified because they were found to be over-aged.

The committee in a statement signed by its Secretary, Afeez Bolaji Repete, revealed that majority of party members eyeing Youth Leadership positions have passed the age bracket of between 18 and 35 years stipulated in the Constitution of the Party.

Repete said, “All aspirants eyeing the post of State Assistant Youth Leader and four out of the five who sought to vie for Senatorial Youth Leader position were found to be over-aged.

“At the end of the screening exercise, we found that the majority of party members eyeing Youth Leadership positions across board have passed the age bracket of between 18 and 35 years stipulated in the Constitution of our great Party and they were summarily disqualified.

“Also disqualified are all aspirants who jettisoned the Zoning arrangement prescribed by leadership of the party in the State and thus sought offices outside their geopolitical zones.

“Also, it may interest the public to know that four eminent members of the party from Oke-Ogun Zone 1 expressed their desire to emerge as the next State Chairman and they all had a good account of themselves at the screening exercise. They are: Alhaji Abu Gbadamosi Adejare (Kajola), Mr. Dele Akinleye (Itesiwaju), Engr. Abolade Yekeen Akanni (Iseyin) and Mr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu (Itesiwaju)”.