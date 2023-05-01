Oyo: I honoured 2019 agreements with coalition parties – Makinde

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde said he honoured agreements he entered into with the political parties ahead of his election in 2019.

His Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted him in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, the capital.

Makinde spoke at the 85th birthday ceremony of ex-Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Micheal Koleosho, in the Akobo area of Ibadan.

The Oyo helmsman noted that those who accused him of breaching the agreement did not have their facts.

Makinde said the claim was made in the build-up to the 2023 general elections by persons with no knowledge of the issue.

The governor described the former SSG as one of the best politicians the state had ever produced.

Makinde thanked Koleosho for supporting his administration, disclosing he was one of the leaders who facilitated the coalition arrangement.

The governor presented a new Toyota Landcruiser SUV to the celebrant and prayed God to grant him more years in good health.

Speaking, Koleosho urged the politicians to shun politics and commended Makinde for his style of leadership.