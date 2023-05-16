    Login
    Pakistan high court extends Imran Khan’s bails in two cases until June 8

    World News By Updated:

    A Pakistan high court on Tuesday extended bails of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan
    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

    A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the pleas in cases pertaining to allegations against top officers of state institutions and the manhandling of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Ranjha by Khan’s supporters.

