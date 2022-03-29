PDP Blasts El-Rufai Over Bandits Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Train

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kaduna State chapter on Tuesday, said it received with shock, news of an attack on a passenger train along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

This was contained in a statement by Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat PDP Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter.

According to him, the speed at which bandits and terrorists are taking over communities, highways and most recently the airport and railway, is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna State.

He said the hapless citizens have continued to be killed, maimed or displaced with no signs that the bandits would be slowing down, or the APC-led government in the state would bring the insecurity challenge to an end.

“The current security malaise in the state is certainly not what the people of Kaduna State bargained for. No one could ever have imagined, seven years ago, that a time would come when bandits and terrorists would take over our communities, our highways or even railways in such a brazen and daring fashion.

“There’s simply a total failure of governance especially as it affects the security of lives and property. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The party called on the governor of Kaduna State to take charge of the security and governance in the state immediately by leading from the front.

He said the practice where government reduces itself to merely issuing updates with names of fatalities, each time there’s an attack, without doing more, has got to stop.

The party also demand an urgent security summit comprising relevant stakeholders in the state to find solutions to this lingering existential problem, before it is too late.

It appealed to citizens to remain calm, and pray for the repose of every soul needlessly killed, as well as speedy recovery for those receiving treatment.

“The PDP shall continue to hold this government to account and remind it of its constitutional responsibilities.”