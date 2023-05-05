PDP blasts Uzodinma govt over blackout, ruthless attacks on workers in Imo

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter has taken a swipe at the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma, regretting that within the last two months, Imo State has been shut down twice.

This was contained in a release issued by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, made available to the media in Owerri, Imo State.

The statement is coming, a few days after the faceoff between the Imo State Government and the NLC left the entire state in a blackout, with many passengers stranded at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

The PDP statement reads,” Within the last two months, Imo State has been shut down twice. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) with other affiliate unions in the state have twice embarked on strikes. Aviation operations have been grounded twice. The electricity supply to Imo has been cut off twice.

“Also, financial institutions have halted all activities twice, thereby crippling the economy of the State. As we gather here, Io is in total blackout. All businesses have been strangulated. Imo has become a pariah state, cut off from the rest of Nigeria. This is catastrophic!

“All of these have happened because of the satanic ambition of the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma to cow, muzzle, hijack and destroy the Organized Labour in the State to implement his scorch-earth policy of beating Imo workers and pensioners into submission by starving them of their salaries and pensions and all other sources of livelihood.

“As we speak, eleven thousand (11,000) authentic Imo workers have been stigmatized as ghost workers and they are owed twenty (20) months salary arrears. These were people verified by the past administration of the PDP, and not a dime was owed to anyone by our government. A taboo is going on in Imo State.

“Worse still, ten thousand (10,000) real Imo pensioners have also been classified as ghost pensioners, and the government has refused to pay them for twenty-two (22) months. This wicked act has led to the death of many of these senior citizens who served our state with their intellect, their skills and the brawn of their youth. These unpardonable atrocities were alien to Imo State when PDP was in power. Not a single pensioner was left unpaid by our government!

“Further, the intimidation of labour union leaders and mindless use of thugs and other instruments of coercion against Imo workers have now been elevated to that status of state policy in Imo. During the March 2023 Delegates Conference of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the state, armed agents of the government went and unleashed mayhem on innocent Comrades in an attempt to impose weak leadership on the union. Yet, during the 2023 May Day celebration in the state, the same agents of the government invaded the venue and levied total war against the workers. Many were injured. This madness must stop forthwith!

“The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State stands firmly with Imo workers through these dark times. We are prepared to walk with them every step of the way to ensure that their rights and privileges are never trampled upon any longer by this dictatorship of the day. We urge them to remain strong and resolute and never to yield to the shenanigans of this already-failed and outgoing government.

“As a political party, we remain committed to our founding values, namely the creation of a free society underpinned by responsible governance, rule of law, respect for the rights of individuals and workers, and the creation of enabling environment for enterprise to flourish. Imo workers will soon have a breath of fresh air. That is our assurance. That we must do!

“We, therefore, invite Imo workers, and indeed all Imolites, to join forces with us in our determined agenda and program already set in motion to unseat this cancerous government of Senator Hope Uzodinma on November 11, 2023, so as the take-back Imo and make it safe again for everyone.”