PDP Denies Merger Talks Amidst Speculations

In a recent statement, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clarified that it is not currently engaged in any discussions regarding a merger, fusion, or amalgamation with any other political entity.

The declaration comes in response to speculations fueled by talks from PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, about forming a coalition with Labour Party’s counterpart, Peter Obi, and other political factions.

Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson for the defunct Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, emphasized that Obi is not inclined towards any merger solely aimed at gaining political leverage.

Despite this, PDP reaffirmed its willingness to welcome back members who had defected to other political parties.

The announcement was made following the 587th meeting of the PDP NWC in Abuja on Tuesday.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, stated, “While the PDP, as a truly people’s Party, is open and welcoming to all Nigerians including our former members who left for other parties, we state that our Party remains strong and formidable, capable of winning elections in a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in our country.”

Acknowledging a significant influx of new members during the ongoing Party Membership Drive across the nation, the NWC reaffirmed that PDP continues to be the preferred choice for the majority of Nigerians.

The statement concluded with a firm dismissal of any reports suggesting a potential merger between PDP and any other political entity, emphasizing that such speculation does not align with the party’s objectives.