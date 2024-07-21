PDP Schedules LG Congress in Jigawa State for July 27

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it will conduct its local government congress in Jigawa State on July 27, 2024.

Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Ali Diginsa, disclosed this in a statement issued to the media on Sunday.

He affirmed that the party is intact and fully prepared for the upcoming local government congress.

“After renewing the membership registration across the 287 political wards, the party held stakeholder meetings at all levels to prepare for the Congress,” Diginsa stated.

He emphasized the unity and strength of the party in Jigawa State, noting, “We are strong and united under a single leadership in Jigawa State.

We don’t have any aggrieved faction, and we are disciplined and loyal members of PDP, a party that has the confidence of all good people of Jigawa State.

“Our preparation is beyond the local government congress. It also includes a strategy for addressing the current leadership issues in Jigawa and Nigeria and bringing in leaders who are passionate about national unity, peace, and development,” Diginsa added.

