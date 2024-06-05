Peter Obi Asserts ‘Obidient Movement’ Transcends Partisan Boundaries

In a recent development, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has rebuffed the party’s endeavor to establish a directorate for the ‘Obidient Movement.’

Obi adamantly declared that the ‘Obidient Movement’ does not align with any specific political entity.

The Labour Party had recently appointed eight individuals to spearhead the activities of the ‘Obidient’ Directorate.

This move was framed as part of the party’s strategic efforts to assimilate millions of Nigerian youths, particularly those affiliated with the ‘Obidient’ family, into the broader party fold.

However, Mr. Peter Obi, via a statement released on Wednesday through his official channels, reiterated that the ‘Obidient movement’ transcends conventional political boundaries.

He emphasized that it represents a diverse and inclusive collective, spanning across various societal spectra including political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

Obi clarified, “The Obidient Movement is not a directorate of any particular political party.

Any individual claiming leadership within this purported directorate is not a member of the broader Obidient Movement.”

Highlighting the movement’s expansive reach and overarching goals, Obi continued, “Our focus remains unwaveringly on driving positive change and advocating for a new Nigeria that is inclusive and just, grounded in principles of accountability and democratic values.”

In essence, Mr. Peter Obi’s stance underscores the autonomy and non-partisan nature of the ‘Obidient Movement,’ reaffirming its commitment to fostering constructive change for the betterment of Nigeria, independent of any political affiliations.