    Peter Obi leads as INEC announces presidential election results from Delta

    Politics

    The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is currently leading his opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in the Saturday’s presidential election in Delta State.

    Peter Obi
    Peter Obi

    Delta is the home state of Atiku’s Deputy and the current governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

    Out of the 16 LGAs so far announced by INEC, Obi won 11.

    See results below.

    Ika North-East

    APC – 1902

    LP – 8980

    PDP – 16696

    Ika South

    APC – 3290

    LP – 17868

    PDP – 7485

    Aniocha North

    APC – 1146

    LP – 11678

    PDP – 3783

    Ethiope West

    APC – 3850

    LP – 10199

    PDP – 5463

    Oshimili North

    APC – 1688

    LP – 14929

    PDP – 4796

    Bomadi

    APC – 2,421

    LP – 3,134

    PDP – 4,429

    Ndokwa West

    APC – 3,840

    LP – 12,889

    PDP- 8,599

    Warri North

    APC – 1,379

    LP – 2,417

    PDP – 3,411

    Aniocha South

    APC – 1,686

    LP – 14,208

    PDP – 4,672

    Ethiope East

    APC – 6,314

    LP – 10,808

    PDP – 7,854

    Ukwuani

    APC – 2,946

    LP – 11,239

    PDP – 6013

    Ndokwa East

    APC – 3,752

    LP – 7,756

    PDP – 5,996

    Patani

    APC – 2,270

    LP – 2,700

    PDP – 3,346

    Burutu

    APC – 4,605

    LP – 5,745

    PDP – 7,147

    Sapele

    APC – 4,099

    LP – 17,408

    PDP – 6,168

    Oshimili South

    APC – 894

    LP – 40,085

    PDP – 2,790

