Plateau Bye-elections: We’ll Not Allow Anybody To Shortchange PDP – Gov Bala Mohammed

Less than 24 hours to the bye-elections in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has warned against any plans to shortchange the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the polls.

The Governor assured citizens of the constituencies that as leaders of the party, they will ensure that they are not shortchanged.

He also advised security agencies and the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to allow themselves to be used to shortchange anybody in the elections, but to allow a level playing ground for all parties.

Mohammed, who is Co-chairman to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State of the Bye-elections Campaign Council, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital, before going into a closed-door meeting with members of the council.

He said, “We are here to support the Plateau State Chapter of the PDP in ensuring that we win this upcoming bye-elections in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency.

“We all know that Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.”

The Governor commended the leaders of the party for working together to ensure that the PDP emerge victorious in the polls.

“I know if we are united, this election is good as being won,” he said.

Mohammed recalled with nostalgia the developmental strides of the PDP administrations in the state.

“All the developments you are seeing in Plateau State is the handiwork of our former governors.

“So, we are here to make sure we are not shortchanged in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

According to him, “PDP does not encourage shortchanging anybody, all we need is a level playing field so that nobody will rig us out.

“We want really assure the people of Plateau that, we are not going to sit back and allow anybody to shortchange us; we will ensure that this does not happen”, he assured.

He however said, “This bye-election is a litmus test for 2023 general elections.

“Although we will do it so hard, we are ready to go by the rules; by respecting constituted authorities like security agencies and INEC.”