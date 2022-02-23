Present Evidence For Your Accusation Against Ameachi – APC To Abe

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has cautioned Senator Magnus Abe over his alleged accusations against the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the leader of APC in the state of being behind a recent press conference by two members who accused senator Abe’s faction of undermining the party.

The APC said after their preliminary investigation into the matter, they have absolved the Minister of Transportation of such accusation and urged Senator Abe to discreetly and diligently examine those he has been in a political bed with for an answer to what is unraveling.

A statement by the state chairman of the party, Chief Emeka Beke, said the best place for Abe to start his investigation should be around the “two gentlemen who appeared not to be under any form of duress in the video clip in question” that has gone viral in the social media.

The statement also urged Senator Abe to present to “the party and Nigerians a concrete and verifiable evidence to support his accusation” as failing to so do will present him as “guilty” of the same offence of character assassination that he is levelling against others.

Chief Beke went further to advise Senator Abe to always “exhibit maturity” and not allow himself to be driven by “instinctive emotions in the face of serious developments that otherwise require measured and calculated reaction.”