Presidential election: Wike’s G-5 can’t claim glory over Atiku’s loss – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West Senator, has described the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike-led G-5 group, as irrelevant in the just-concluded presidential election.

Melaye said the Wike-led group can’t claim glory for the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Wike, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Oyo State, all withdrew their support from PDP at a national level following the outcome of the Presidential primary in May 2022.

Wike, who had vowed to support whoever emerged from the primary election, did not keep his promise but instead began to work against Atiku and the PDP through words and action, with four other governors forming the G5.

But, none of the G5 governors won their elections to represent their Senatorial Districts in the tenth National Assembly, while Makinde is now sweating it out to retain his second term in office.

However, Melaye said Wike and his group could not win their senatorial seat; hence can’t claim glory over Atiku’s loss.

In a tweet, Melaye said Wike only helped the All Progressives Congress, APC, through thuggery.

He wrote: “G5 has no relevance in the just concluded presidential election. The G5 who could not deliver themselves for their senate bid cannot be the ones claiming glory in Atiku’s loss. Even Wike, outside thuggery and coercion of INEC officials, had nothing to contribute to APC votes in Rivers.”