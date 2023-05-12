Presidential tribunal: Igbos must prepare for the worst, we won’t be in opposition – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organization, has urged Igbos to prepare their minds for the worst, following the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi’s petition at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

This was as the body said Obi should be commended for fighting to ensure an Igbo man becomes Nigerian President.

Obi is currently challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the tribunal.

The LP presidential candidate came third during the 2023 presidential election, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Despite the results declared by INEC, Obi had insisted that he won the 2023 presidential election.

However, Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Obi should be commended for his fight so far.

Speaking with DAILY POST, Isiguzoro, however, noted that Igbos are not ready to be in the opposition political parties.

According to Isiguzoro: “I want to use this opportunity to commend Peter Obi for fighting a good fight in the struggle to ensure that an Igbo man becomes the president of Nigeria, even though he never ran as an Igbo candidate, but as a Nigerian project.

“As a first timer, he ran against some veterans and pulled a lot of surprises that rattled the old political order in Nigeria. Coming into a party under nine months and winning in some states is a good move.

“But, at this point in time, Ndigbo must prepare their minds to accept the worst, even as Obi has gone to court to challenge Tinubu’s victory. At this point, Igbos must be very conscious not to allow what happened in 2015 to happen in 2023.

“After the 2015 election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was at the forefront supporting the ex-president against Buhari despite trying severally to see the Ohanaeze’s leadership led by Joe Nworgu and Gari Iwe.

“Fast forward to 2023, Ndigbo are not ready to be in an opposition political party, it has never been in our culture to play opposition politics, and in our wisdom, we vowed to help Obi sort out his constitutional right by challenging Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal.”