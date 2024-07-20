Primate Ayodele Criticizes Pres Tinubu’s Policies, Warns of Increased Economic Hardship

Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has criticized the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, stating they are unfriendly and exacerbating economic hardship.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele asserted that the current government could have been the best if they had listened to advice.

He noted that the policies formulated so far have not been beneficial to the country and its citizens.

“Tinubu’s government would have been the best if they listened to advice. The government is formulating policies that have bad intentions because they are not friendly.

Sending money and rice to people will further destroy the economy,” Ayodele stated.

He highlighted the adverse impact of the tax policy, emphasizing that it is not helping the country.

He warned that the decisions of Tinubu’s administration could lead to more hardship and pain for the people.

“The tax policy is not helping the country at all. There is so much wrong in the government that is yet to be explained.

If care isn’t taken, this is how they will destroy the country, and people will be facing more hardship and pains,” Ayodele added.

He advised the President to avoid being misled by those praising his government, as citizens have yet to experience an improved economic situation where they can afford basic needs.

“Things are not palatable; Tinubu shouldn’t be deceived by those celebrating his government. The economic policy should be adjusted, and they should put things in place because people are not happy.

We have resources that can help curb economic hardship, but we are not using them,” Ayodele urged.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele clarified that his prophecies are not intended to criticize the government or create panic but to encourage them to act responsibly and address the issues at hand.

“My prophecy isn’t to abuse the government or create panic but to put the government on their toes. Whether they are fake or not, time will tell. The government needs to do something urgently; Tinubu should not be deceived.

Economic hardship causes corruption and encourages insecurity,” he concluded.