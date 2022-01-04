Prostitution Is In My Blood – Bobrisky

Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky has come out to say that he shouldn’t be asked when he wants to get married. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, chilling with the billionaire is all he wants in his life and marriage is not in his dictionary right now.

Bobrisky added that prostitution is in his blood and he’ll only attend a wedding ceremony to eat rice.

His words, “Small olosho still they my blood

You all can be getting married no problem, sha be inviting me let me come and be eating rice.

Marriage is not in my own dictionary at the moment.”

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality and philanthropist who is known as a prominent transgender woman in Nigeria, a country with no LGBT rights. She is also known for her presence on the social media app Snapchat.

Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju in 1992, Bobrisky completed her secondary school education at King’s College, Lagos. She also attended graduate school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

She became recognized by being highly controversial on social media for the ultra conservative Nigerian standards. Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to her Snapchat account when she claimed she had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.

Bobrisky has a fair share of fans and has been asked by certain event planners to give speeches at their events. In 2019, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director General of Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture, called Bobrisky “a national disgrace” and said she would be “dealt with ruthlessly” if caught on the streets.