PSG Is Doing All It Can To Be Successful – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to say that he expects nothing from the club next season. This is coming as the striker failed to hide his disappointment after the club’s final-day defeat, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not expect anything from the club in the next campaign because he simply wants to play football while respecting his contract.

Mbappe added that the club is doing all it can to be successful, and he will just be happy with the efforts.

His words, “What do I expect from PSG next season? No, nothing, I’m just here to play. I still have a contract, I come to play. The club is doing what it can, I’ll just be happy with what the club is doing. The rest is none of my business.”

On Sergio Rico, “The most important thing was still the tribute to Sergio Rico. There are more important things than football. On the pitch, we were already champions, we could have lost 22-0 and it wouldn’t have changed anything for us. We really had to pay tribute to Sergio, we are all affected, it has worried us all week. We will pray and send as many positive vibes as possible to get him out of this situation.”