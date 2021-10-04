Racists Are Disgusting – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to blast racists all over the world. He recently jumped on his social media account to have his say, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he can only challenge everyone to speak to their children, parents and discourage them against racism because it is the right thing to do.

Osimhen added that it is absolutely disgusting to hate another human being because of his or her skin color.

His words, “Speak to your kids, your parents; make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. No to racism.”

What do you think?