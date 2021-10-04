    Login
    Subscribe

    Racists Are Disgusting – Osimhen

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to blast racists all over the world. He recently jumped on his social media account to have his say, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Victor Osimhen
    Victor Osimhen

    According to him, he can only challenge everyone to speak to their children, parents and discourage them against racism because it is the right thing to do.

    Osimhen added that it is absolutely disgusting to hate another human being because of his or her skin color.

    His words, “Speak to your kids, your parents; make them understand how disgusting it is to hate an individual because of the colour of their skin. No to racism.”

    See also  Racism Has To End – Pogba

    What do you think?

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News