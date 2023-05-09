Real Madrid Can Give Manchester City An Even Game – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to insist that the club won’t have a specific plan to stop Erling Haaland in tonight’s game. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Haaland will be a danger to any football team across the globe, but the entire Manchester City team will be dangerous tonight.

Ancelotti added that Pep’s team looks unstoppable right now, but Real Madrid can give them an even game.

His words, “Haaland is a very dangerous player. He’s an obvious danger. But only talking about Haaland means not talking about a complete team that plays well, that attacks, that has ideas. We aren’t planning how to play Haaland, but rather to play a team that looks unstoppable. I think we can have a chance to play an even, competitive game, and we can win.”

“What I can say is they’re a more complete team. They might play a bit more direct. They use more long balls because they have a tall forward [Haaland] and they have [Kevin] De Bruyne behind him. In a lot of games they’ve taken advantage of that, playing a long ball and winning the second ball. But that doesn’t mean the team has changed its style.”