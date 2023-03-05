Real Madrid’s Home Jersey Is Super Ugly – Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos has come out to describe the club’s 2022-23 home kit as sh*t. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that a polo shirt is not a football jersey, so every manufacturer of such jerseys should know that their product is very ugly.

Kroos added that T-shirts with collars are simply not good enough, and they are very uncomfortable to wear.

His words, “This season we also have a neck. A polo shirt is not a football jersey,”

“This is aimed at all manufacturers: this is sh*t! T-shirts with collars are not good, they are uncomfortable and not at all pleasant. Then you have two buttons up there. You just need to add a few more buttons and we start playing with a shirt. It’s not nice.”