Rent Small Small joins Techstars Toronto

Nigerian property technology startup, Rent Small Small has been chosen to join the prestigious Techstars Toronto accelerator, beginning in October making it the first African property technology platform selected to join the program.

The 13-week accelerator program, which will select early-stage startups from around the world, will begin on October 18, 2021, and will conclude with a demo day pitch to Techstars investors. It gives businesses access to a vast pool of global talent and investors, as well as essential skills, resources, and connections.

Meanwhile, the Techstars Toronto Accelerator Program provides early-stage startups from across the world with mentorship and funding, and also provides them access to the Techstars Network for life.

Rent Small Small has broken even financially in just 3 years led by its co-founders Tunde Balogun, Naomi Olaghere, Pidah Tnadah along with a team of 20 including software engineers, real estate managers, and a customer service team.

Speaking about Rent Small Small’s selection into Techstars Toronto Accelerator program, Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of the Toronto regional startup ecosystem said, “One thing that unites Canada with Africa is the challenge in finding available and affordable rental living in major cities, particularly for people just starting on their professional careers. When we met the team at RentSmallSmall, we immediately understood the problem that they are solving and even saw the parallels with our own situation here

“If there is one industry that has captured the attention of Canadians it is real estate, and our belief is that our immediate network of property experts, landlords, and tech and real estate investors will be of great value to Tunde and his team looking to make housing available to more people across Africa”