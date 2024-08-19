Ronaldo Can Become MUFC Manager Someday – Saha

Ex-Manchester United striker, Louis Saha has come out to back Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford in the future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Ronaldo definitely has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day as coach or manager despite his 2nd spell not ending as well as everyone had hoped.

Saha added that Cristiano only voiced out his frustrations because he didn’t see the same passion from his younger teammates at Old Trafford.

His words, “Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him, he didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club. He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success. Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.”

